Our chemistry is flawless



Nia Sharma shared that apart from romance, the audience can also expect a lot of drama and thrill in Jamai 2.0 season 2.Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Nia Sharma, who plays Roshni in the show shared that the season is bigger, better and has an edgier storyline. She said, "It's actually 2.0 in every sense. The show is looking really good, and the stakes have definitely gone up this time. We went out to make it look lavish and grand, and we have received a wonderful response from the time the teaser got released. I am really looking forward to watching my own show this time."





Sharing that one can expect a lot of drama and thrill in Jamai 2.0 season 2, the actor added, "There's good love, blind love and then the wild side too. And keeping the love aside, Roshni and Sid are at loggerheads. They want to be together but can't. It's going to be love vs revenge in the new season as the game gets stronger. There's also a surge of emotions as he there's his quest for revenge, while Roshni will do everything to save her family. All of you will feel for the characters and how difficult situations leave them helpless sometimes."





Nia further spoke about her co-star Ravi Dubey and how the two have journeyed together with the brand for seven years. "The way Ravi and I used to fight during our TV show, I never thought I would even work with him again. The equation I had with him back then is just the opposite of what we share today. We have worked together on multiple projects, and practically, he has been my only co-star. The digital spin-off was a completely new idea, and I am glad it happened. While we might keep doing various projects, this one, I know is mine, and I can always come back to it."



Nia and Ravi have flaunted their glam avatar in the web series, and as seen in the trailer, the two also shot for intimate sequences. On being asked if the friendship they share made things easier while shooting such sequences, Nia said, "Absolutely, it's not just easy but the chemistry also becomes quite flawless.







It's also easier on the director part as they don't have to work on our scenes much. I remember Aarambh sir (director) would be the happiest when we had our scenes, as he didn't have much to contribute. After working together for seven years, we understand each other and can also react in a much better way." Jamai 2.0 season 2 is streaming on ZEE5.







