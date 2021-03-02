I am open to acting in any medium



She's quickly becoming a fashionista, who is making people sit up and take notice. One look at Radhika Madan's Instagram profile will show just how stylish the actress has become over the years. Radhika, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Angrezi Medium', started her career on the small screen. And in a recent interview admitted that she was aware of all the hard work that the cast and crew of TV shows put in on a daily basis, week after week.







The actress said that she was aware of the huge reach that the medium offered and that despite the criticism that TV often got for its content, it had shows that could be enjoyed by the entire family together. When asked if she was open to acting in a TV show, Radhika said that the medium didn't matter as long as the subject excited her.





Radhika currently has 'Shiddat' in her kitty, which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the project wrapped up shooting almost a year ago, but the film has been delayed due to the pandemic that wreaked havoc on Bollywood. Although a number of films have announced release dates, given the unpredictable situation in the country, many filmmakers are still apprehensive about releasing their films on the big screen.

