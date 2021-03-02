Lavlu elects President at Directors' Guild



The result of the much awaited Directors' Guild election saw the second consecutive win of the noted director and actor, Salauddin Lavlu as President while Kamruzzaman Sagar was elected as the General Secretary. Salauddin Lavlu secured the president position with 170 votes while his competitors Ananta Hira got 149 votes and Dipu Hazra was left with 12 votes only. Kamruzzaman Sagor won the General Secretary post with 170 votes while his competitor Mostafa Kamal Raj lost by just 9 votes.





Masum Aziz, Faridul Hasan and Rafiqullah Selim won the posts of Vice-Presidents. Piklu Chowdhury and Firoz Khan won as Joint General Secretaries. Ferari Amit was elected as the Organisational Secretary.





Shahidunnabi won the position of Publicity and Publication Secretary. Training and Archive Secretary position was won by Mostafa Monon. Information and Technology Secretary position was secured by Anisul Haque. Law and Welfare Secretary is Niaz Mahmud Akkas while Office Secretary was won by Golam Muktadir.





The Directors' Guild election saw 397 voters among which 359 people voted. Sazzad Hossain Sony has been elected Finance Secretary and Abu Hayat Mahmud, Imraul Huda Rafat, Anisuzzaman Anis, Mahmudunnabi, Tariq Muhammad Hasan, Mostafizur Rahman Sumon and Hafizur Rahman Suruj elected executive committee members, uncontested. Noted actor and director SM Mohsin along with Noresh Bhuiyan and Masum Reza announced the result.

