BFF foreign technical, coaching staffs get vaccinated



The foreign technical and coaching staffs of the national football team on Monday received the COVID-19 vaccine, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said.





Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day, BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley and national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Wattkiss received the COVID-19 vaccines at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.





BFF medical committee's deputy chairman Dr. Mohammad Imran Ali was present at the time of the vaccination.Earlier, on February 8 last, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the city's Mugda Medical College Hospital.

