A man's silent tribute to Bangabandhu



M Sadrul Ahmed Khan is a member of Finance and Planning Affairs Sub-Committee of Awami League. He participated in the Sheikh Mujib International Marathon 2021 which was held on 10 January in Dhaka. This is how he paid a silent tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. M Sadrul Ahmed Khan wore a Mujib coat while running. He covered 21 kilometers by running for 2.16 hours. M Sadrul Ahmed Khan participated in a number of marathon races in Dhaka, Kolkata, Lisbon etcetera. He dreams to run on the roads of Amsterdam on 17 October 2021 wearing a Mujib coat.

Leave Your Comments