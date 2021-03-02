National Archery's qualification round on Tuesday



The qualification round matches of the Bangabandhu 12th National Archery Championship will be held from tomorrow morning at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell is expected to inaugurate the five-day championship as the chief guest in the afternoon. Senior Deputy Brand Manager of City Group Rubaiyat Ahmed, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lieutenant General Mohammad Moinul Islam (retd.), BAF vice-president Anisur Rahman Dipu and its general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal and other federation officials will also present in the opening ceremony.







Meanwhile, the instrument inspection and officials practice were held on Monday in the match venue while the manager's meeting was held this evening in the Mishuk hotel. Approximately 150 archers from 40 teams are taking part in the event sponsored by City Group. The competitions feature 10 events, five each in recurve and compound.

