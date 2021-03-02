2nd Bangabandhu Nat'l Para Badminton Champs held

Chief guest State Minister for Social Welfare and freedom fighter Mr. Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP meets with Para badminton players during the inauguration ceremony of the second Bangabandhu National Para- Badminton championship on Monday. -BBF



The day-long second Bangabandhu National Para Badminton Championships 2021 organized by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) held at Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Paltan on Monday.







State Minister for Social Welfare and freedom fighter Mr. Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP inaugurated the day-long meet as chief guest. President of Bangladesh Badminton Federation and Secretary of Ministry of Information Md Abdul Malek alongside Ms. Kamrun Nessa Ashraf (Dina) director of Bangladesh Special Olympics, Bangladesh Badminton Coach and Para- Badmi-nton Federation President Anayet Ulla Khan was also present as special guest. "





This is the second National Para Badminton championship. I am really proud to work with physically disabled and challenged people who are ignored in our society. Mainly my focus is to turn the physical disables (Para badminton players) from burden to asset of the nation." Bangladesh Badminton Coach and Para- Badminton Federation President Anayet Ulla Khan said Asian Age.





"I always treat the Para badminton players as like my brother. I am regularly trains them. I hope they will lead our country as flag-bearer someday in future." Anayet Ulla Khan added. On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the greatest Bengali nation of all time, the Bangladesh Para Badminton Championship-2021 was organized by Bangladesh Badminton Federation.





Some 52 physical disables (para badminton players) including 12 female Para players from different parts of the country took part in SS Six (short stretcher), SU five (standing upper), SL three (standing lower) and wheelchair competition following the hygiene rules.







The disciplines are: WH-1 (Wheelchair), SL-3 (standing lower), SU-5 (standing upper) and SH-6 (short stature). The winners of the day-long competition are: Araz Ali (standing lower), Shahriar Shamim (standing upper), Yamim Hossain (short stature) and Sharmi Mazumdar (short stature women). Bangladesh Badminton Federation and Secretary of Ministry of Information Md Abdul Malek distributed prizes among the winners as chief guest in the prize giving ceremony.



Note that the main sponsors of the competition were Evaly and the World Badminton Federation. Previously the inaugural National Para Badminton Championships organised by National Paralympic Committee of Bangladesh (NPC) was held in 2019.



Leave Your Comments