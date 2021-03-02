Mohammad Ali receives 'Best Social Worker' award



Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major Mohammad Ali (retd) has received the 'Best Social Worker' in social work and motivational personality category of 'Safekeeper Channel i Media Award' recently. He received the award from State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at an award-giving ceremony held on Friday (February 26) evening on the Channel-i premises.





Many social, political and cultural organizations along with local people of Daudkandi upazila congratulated and greeted Mohammad Ali for wining this award. It is mentionable that Mohammad Ali, the best upazila chairman in Cumilla district, has been awarded this recognition for his constant services during the COVID-19 pandemic and for standing by the poor people during the lockdown.







He was applauded for launching the country's first mobile Covid-19 sample collection booth. Additionally, he distributed PPE among doctors, health workers in the area during the pandemic. Ruhani Amrin Tumpa, wife of Major Mohammad Ali, said, "I am thankful to Channel i for awarding him with this award. It will help him to accelerate his social activities in future."











---Liton Sarkar Badol, Daudkandi





Leave Your Comments