Newly elected Nakla mayor, councilors take oath



The newly elected mayor, 3 reserved female councilors and 9 general ward councilors of Nakla municipality in Sherpur district of Mymensingh division were sworn-in at language martyr (vasha shahid) Abdul Kabbar auditorium in Mymensingh on Sunday. Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan (NDC) administered the oath to the newly elected mayor and councilors.







Md Hafizur Rahman Liton re-elected mayor from Bangladesh Awami League and reserved female councilors Mst Sufia Begum, Jamila Begum and Sufia Begum; general councilors Md Saruar Alam, Md Zarif Hossain, Noor Alam Siddique, Md Farid Ahmed Lalon, Md Tota Mia, Md Ziaul Haque, Md Iyad Ali, Md Rafiqul Islam and Md Intaz Ali took part in the swearing-in. Among others, FF Shafiqul Islam Zinnah general secretary, Principal Abdul Khaleq vice-president of upazila AL, leaders of upazila and union AL, journalists of different media were present on the occasion.





It is mentionable that the polling of Nakla municipality was held on Saturday, January 30 from 8am to 2pm in a non-stop and peaceful manner. The total number of voters in this municipality is 27,159; of which 13,008 are male voters and 14,151 are female voters. On the other hand, Abu Bakker Siddique, re-elected mayor of Nalitabari municipality, reserved female councilors and general councilors took the oath on the day.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur





Leave Your Comments