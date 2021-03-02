Gopalganj homeless people get homes

52 homeless families in Gopalganj have received homes. -AA



Some 52 homeless families have been provided homes through lottery under Ashrayan-2 Project. As a gift on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsha', the houses have been distributed among the families on Sunday. Abdul Khan, an aged resident of Mary Gopinathpur Union, presided over the homes distribution program while Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Alauddin, UP Chairman Sharif Aminul Haque Bacchu and The Asian Age Gopalganj Correspondent Humayun Kabir along with social elites were present on the occasion.





Drawing attention to the homes receivers, Project Implementation Officer Md Alauddin said, "Use the houses which have been distributed among you. He also said, "Pray to Allah for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his family members so that they can do more for the deprived section of the country." It is mentionable that 100 homeless families of Mary Gopinathpur Union will get 100 homes under Ashrayan-2 Project. Among them, 52 homes have been distributed the rest will be distributed soon, the officials concerned informed.











---Gopalganj

