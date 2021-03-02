Training on artificial breeding of buffalo held

Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Raunak Mahmud addresses a training course on artificial breeding of buffalo at the Department of Livestock Services in Savar on Monday. -AA



A six-month long training on artificial breeding of buffalo was inaugurated at the Department of Livestock Services in Savar on Monday. Raunak Mahmud, secretary of the livestock ministry, inaugurated the training as the chief guest. He also inaugurated the newly constructed building for giving training to the buffalo farmers. Dr Md Mohsin Tarafder (Raju), Project Director of Buffalo Project, delivered the welcome speech in the program.







Additional Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Shah Md Imdadul Haque and Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute Director General Dr Nathuram Sarker addressed the program as special guests while Department of Livestock Services Directgor General Dr Abdul Jabbar Sikder was in the chair. Addressing the artificial insemination (AI) workers, Raunak Mahmud said, "You have to be self-reliant taking practical training from this institute."







He urged the DLS director general to focus on treatment of the buffalos besides providing training on artificial breeding to AI workers. The meat and milk of buffalos are safe and more nutritious than other cattle, he added. He further said, "I hope all 60 participants who are taking training from here will set up a buffalo farm and make contribution in increasing the production of meat in our country through breeding skills achieving by this training course.











---Savar

