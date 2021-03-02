Farua, an utterly neglected area in Rangamati



Farua, a union with an area of 280 km under Bilaichhari upazila in Rangamati, which connects three countries-Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, has turned into a no man's son as the people in the area are deprived of civic facilities.





The area, scenic natural beauty, inhabited by around 18 thousand people has no electricity, mobile network and necessary educational institutions. There is hardly any pucca road. People suffer much to walk along muddy roads.







Though Farua union has an immense potential of tourism, lack of communication has become a barrier to it. Local people grow abundant fruits and vegetables. But they cannot get fair prices of their produce as these cannot be transported to other parts of the country due to lack of communication.







People in Farua union cannot get proper medical services as physicians don't want to remain at health complex in the remote area. Harunur Rashid, a resident of Farua union, said, "People in our area have been passing their days in subhuman condition. We don't have access to electricity, mobile network and other facilities." We urge Dipankar Talukder MP to take necessary measures to lessen our sufferings, he added.











---Rangamati

