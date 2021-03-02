Theater activist Lily Chowdhury no more



Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, the wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, has died at the age of 93.She passed away at her Banani residence around 5:30 pm on Monday, her son Asif Munier confirmed, bdnews reports.







Lily, who had exhibited her thespian talents on radio, stage and television, had been suffering from old-age complications.Her body would be kept at the Banani's house till 10:30 am on Tuesday for relatives to bid farewell. It will then be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for people from all walks of life to pay homage to the artist.







She is survived by her two sons. One of her other sons, Mishuk Munier, a former journalism teacher and reputed cinematographer, died in a road accident along with filmmaker Tareque Masud in 2011. Lily will be laid to rest next to her son at the Banani graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after the Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.





