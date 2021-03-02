'Don't advertise carbonated beverage as energy drink'



The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has called on all electronic and print media and manufacturers to refrain from misleading advertisement on carbonated beverages. They recently issued a letter about this, said a press release on Monday, BSS reports.





According to the letter, carbonated beverages are authorized products of BSTI but products such as 'Energy Drinks' are not a mandated BSTI product. Bangladesh Standards (BDS) has not been formulated on energy drinks and BSTI has not issued any Certification Marks (CM) license in favor of such products.Electronic and print media often broadcast a variety of interesting and attractive advertisements on energy drinks which are misleading such as the ones that claim one can get power by consuming energy drinks.





Young people are more attracted to such advertisements and may face various problems by consuming these products.Some reputed companies have taken the CM license from BSTI in favor of carbonated beverages and are advertising through various electronic and print media to motivate consumers to adopt carbonated beverages as energy drinks, the release added.





Leave Your Comments