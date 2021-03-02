Indian PM Modi takes first dose of Covid vaccine



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, sources said.





"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said, PTI reports. The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.





Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.The prime minister went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, the sources said.







The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.





Leave Your Comments