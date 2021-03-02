BNP launches year-long Golden Jubilee programs



BNP on Monday launched its year-long programs to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence with a fresh vow to materialize the dreams of the 1971 Liberation War. "The country's independence doesn't belong to any individual or group. It belongs to all the people of the country, including the farmers who produce golden crops, the worker who produce goods and strengthen the economy, the expatriate and RMG workers and students and all other professionals," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.







He said, "After 50 years of independence, let's take an oath afresh to materialize the dreams of 1971 to build a liberal, democratic and prosperous Bangladesh. We'll move forward to the path of light from darkness."





Fakhrul made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the of the party's programs of Golden Jubilee of Independence at a city hotel, UNB reports.Later, the BNP secretary general paid homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman as well as Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and millions of martyred freedom fighters for their role in liberating the country. He said the independence of Bangladesh was an outcome of people's long-cherished desire to build their own state based on fairness and equality. "We achieved it though immense sacrifices."





When the nation is celebrating the Golden Jubilee, the BNP leader said the current 'fascist' and 'unelected' government is hatching a plot to revoke the gallantry title of late president Ziaur Rahman only because of political vengeance. He also alleged that the government has continued its repressive acts using the state machinery and law enforcers to kill and suppress its opponents and those raise voice against its 'misdeeds and misrule'.





