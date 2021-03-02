'BNP boycotts UP polls sensing its defeat'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has boycotted the union parishad elections sensing that people would not vote for BNP candidates. He came up with the remark while speaking at the extended meeting of AL Dhaka North City unit through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "By voting for boat in the fifth phase of municipality polls, the country's people have proved that they are in favor of development and achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." Mentioning that different development projects of the country are now visible, he said BNP did not show any success of development and that is why drought has emerged in its politics.





Leave Your Comments