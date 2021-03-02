'Motivate people about insurance'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the insurance companies to provide services giving utmost priority to the customers' interest. She came up with the call while addressing the opening ceremony of National Insurance Day-2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital, joining virtually form her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday.





The premier said, "Insurance is a service-oriented profession. Both the government and non- government insurance companies have to work with regulatory authority in combine to make it popular and bring the services at people's doorstep, alongside giving the customer's interest highest priority," she said.





She asked the insurance companies to make the people aware of insurance that they will get facilities in their bad times through opening insurance policies.National Insurance Day-2021 was observed in the country in a befitting manner with the theme of "Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Bima Hok Sobar".Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined Alpha Insurance Company on March 1, 1960 taking insurance as a profession.To commemorate this day, the government observes National Insurance Day on March 1 every year.

