'Delhi, Dhaka partnership going forward'

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami inaugurates the renovated media center at the National Press Club on Monday. -Zahidul Islam



Terming the relations between India and Bangladesh based on bond of blood, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said the partnership is going ahead.He came up with the remarks after inaugurating the renovated media center at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.







Doraiswami said, "The partnership between India and Bangladesh was founded in 1971 and it is going ahead."The Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence would be celebrated by India, he further said.





"The National Press Club is playing a vital role in making a professional carrier of journalists. There are a lot of opportunities to make fulfillment of a journalist here. Not only that it can make poets, writers and filmmakers," the Indian envoy said.





Praising the media in Bangladesh, Doraiswami said, "It (media) is playing a crucial role as an assisting force of the democratic government. Media in Bangladesh is very much vocal and free from the influence of vested quarters."Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Elias Khan, Joint Secretary Mainul Alam and Ashraf Ali, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, among others, were also present on the occasion.



