Al Jazeera's tricks fall flat: Momen



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended a press briefing on Monday after coming back from the United States. He said that his tour to the United States was a successful one. Journalists asked AK Abdul Momen whether he faced any questions from the US Senators and Congressmen about Qatar-based television channel Al Jazeera's documentary on Bangladesh. He informed reporters that no US politician asked him any questions about Al Jazeera's report on Bangladesh.





Dr AK Abdul Momen said that Al Jazeera's report on alleged corruption on Bangladesh is full of lies and flaws. He said, "Al Jazeera made a drama on Bangladesh which has fallen flat. It is packed with fallacies and fabricated messages. Everyone has already come to realize that this report is not at all a reliable one. Neither it is trustworthy."







Dr AK Abdul Momen asserted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making the best of her efforts for last several years for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has meanwhile attained a broad range of advancement in all terms. Thus Bangladesh has become a development role model to the whole world, Dr. AK Abdul Momen further said.





Dr AK Abdul Momen stated that all other countries applaud Bangladesh for the progress the country has made. The denigrators of Bangladesh cannot tolerate the country's prosperity. For this reason they are all the time plotting conspiracies to undermine Bangladesh's image overseas. Making false documentaries like the one that Al Jazeera made is part of the conspirators' tricks to defame Bangladesh, Dr. AK Abdul Momen added.

