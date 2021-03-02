Govt mulls modifying DSA to avoid misuse

Activists of left-leaning parties and different student organizations demonstrate in the capital demanding the repeal of the Digital Security Act. -Zahidul Islam



Protests and demonstrations have been going on in diffetent parts of Bangladesh including Dhaka city over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed inside jail who was imprisoned around eleven months ago under Digital Security Act (DSA) on charges of writing against the government on social media.





Under these circumstances, administrative sources have informed that the government is thinking about bringing certain changes to DSA to resist the law's misuse.Law Minister Anisul Huq has hinted that one of the reforms to DSA might include the fact that nobody can be arrested under DSA before police inquiry into the allegations is completed.





Last year, as many as 457 people of all professions were prosecuted and arrested in 198 cases filed under the Digital Security Act, notes UK-based Article 19 in its annual report. Of this figure, 75 were journalists, while others included teachers, students, folk musicians and cultural artists among others. Nearly half of the journalists prosecuted, 32, were arrested. Most of these arrests were made in the month of May.





Compare this figure to that of 2019 -- only 63 people in total were prosecuted that year. "The misuse of the law to muzzle opposing voices, in the name of quashing rumours, was noticeable last year," said the organisation.The statistics back it up -- data from Article 19 shows that 33 of the complainants either held posts in the ruling party Awami League and/or were parliamentarians, upazila parishad chairpersons or mayors. Eight of the cases were filed by law enforcers. "





The law is being misused by the law enforcers because the government and administration cannot tolerate criticism about themselves," said ZI Khan Pan na, a Supreme Court lawyer and chairperson of Ain O Salish Kendra, who was representing Kishore and Mushtaq at the lower courts.He suggested the government be cautious so the provisions of the Digital Security Act cannot be misused.





On December 26 last year, the day after Kajol was released, a journalist from Pabna named KM Belal Hossain Shopon was arrested for sharing a photo on Facebook that was making the rounds on social media. Shopon is the editor of a periodical named Somoy Asomoy.The post had a photo of a handwritten letter supposedly signed by one "Pushpo Rani" stating that she had been sexually abused by the councillor of Chatmohar municipality's ward-4.







The photo was unverified, and Shopon said as much when sharing the content, adding that it should be investigated whether this is true or not.Around seven hours after the post was shared by Shopon, he retracted the post, and shared a new announcement stating that he deleted his previous post because even after trying, he could not verify the authenticity of the letter being shared.Seven hours of keeping up an unverified Facebook post left Shopon in jail for over a month.





Raj Ali, a pro-Awami League councillor candidate of Chatmohar municipality's ward-4, filed a case against him under DSA on December 25 last year. He charged Shopon under sections 25, 29 and 31 of the act.The Detective Branch of police promptly moved to arrest Shopon from his house the very next day.





In addition to defamation, these charges include "creating enmity, hatred or hostility among different classes and communities of the society, destroying communal harmony, creating unrest and disorder, and deteriorating the law and order situation.""I had even retracted my post because I did not know with certainty if this was true, but I never thought I'd have to go to jail over this. A certain section of society who I do not pander to, have used this as a tool to harass me," said Shopon.





Facebook has provided a fertile ground for journalists to get prosecuted. Gleaning from the cases mapped out by Article 19, as many as 31 cases were filed against journalists specifically for their Facebook activities -- which include wall posts, comments on posts, and things said during live videos.But at least Shopon was released, even though he still faces charges.





Freelance journalist Jamal Mir from Barguna has been in prison since May 7 last year.On April 7, 2020, he and a group of journalists and locals entered into what they claimed was the den of a sex-work and drug-peddling racket. A month later, Mir published that video on his personal YouTube channel and on a web TV channel.





A woman named Ruby, who was present at the location, filed a case under DSA against him alleging defamation -- since defamation is a criminal charge, Mir was arrested.Since then, his bail was rejected a total of five times by different courts, his legal team informed The Daily Star.Last year, on November 10, there was a glimmer of hope when the High Court granted him bail, but the public prosecutor got a Chamber Judge to stay the order five days later.





Even the law codifies that Jamal Mir's offence is non-bailable. He was charged with Section 31 which criminalises any publication or broadcast of material that creates enmity, disrupts communal harmony or causes a deterioration in the law and order situation.As the Sampadak Parishad has repeatedly pointed out through various statements, as many as 14 of the 20 sections of the act are non-bailable.





"The excuse that if a person is given bail he will repeat the same crime does not stand. Bail is given with pre-conditions, violations of which could scrap the bail," said Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, who has dealt with numerous DSA cases.He is also Jamal Mir's lawyer -- and he calls a bail a subjective test. "Even if the law says that the charge is non-bailable, the judge can make a judgment for himself and decide to give bail. Similarly, the defendant has the right to seek bail thousands of times."









---BBC





Leave Your Comments