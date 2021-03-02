IBBL launches special campaign









Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched a 45 days special campaign with the motto of 'Excellence of Asset, Friendship with Technology, Islami Bank Everywhere' on Monday, March 1, 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as the Chief Guest at Islami Bank Tower. Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan addressed the function as special the Bank inaugurated the campaign as the Chief Guest at Islami Bank Tower. Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan addressed the function as special guests. Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia addressed the welcome speech and Md. Mosharraf Hossain presided over the program. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury & A A M Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, S. M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training & Research Academy along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and more than thousand of employees of the Bank attended the function through virtual platform.





Mohammed Monirul Moula expressed that Bangladesh has elevated among the developing countries under the dynamic leadership of the government. Islami Bank has been making continuous contribution to the economic progress of the country through entrepreneurial development, job creation and poverty alleviation. Islami Bank is the top bank in the country in all indicators with a deposit of Tk 1 lakh 21 thousand crore. He called upon the employees to work for improving the bank's asset quality and expanding digital services.









