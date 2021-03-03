Diner Sheshe





"3 years ago, when I was fired from my job as a delivery boy, I became a manual scavenger; I had no other choice. When I told my father, he screamed at me-'Itne bure din aa gayehaikiitnagandakaamkarna pad rahahai?' Par kyakaru madam, I have two young children; I needed the money.On my first day, they gave me gum boots, a helmet and asked me to jump into a large latrine pit, neck deep. After about 10 minutes, I felt so suffocated that I thought that I'd faint.







My face was swollen; I struggled to even push myself out of the pit to catch my breath-you can't even imagine the smell. But in seconds, I was asked to jump in again-'Bahutkaampadahain!' my contractor yelled. Within a week, I fell terribly ill and had to be admitted to the hospital-it was because of the harmful gases emitted in the pits.







But 3 days later, after I was discharged, I got back to being a scavenger again; I had to pay my childrens' school fees. I work for 6 days a week, for more than 12 hours each day to keep the city clean-and at the end of the month, I barely make Rs.12,000. Getting bruised and having boils on my body is normal-most times, I have to jump into the pits without any clothes; there's always a shortage of overalls. This once, when I heard of a scavenger who had drowned in a pit full of excreta, I was scared to death; every other week, somebody dies of suffocation.





I always wonder what will happen to my kids if something like this happens to me. Even during the lockdown, my routine remained unchanged. I used to be so scared for my family-for 3 months, I didn't go near my kids. Everyday, I get into the pit not knowing whether I'll come out alive. Still, I have no choice but to continue doing this job; this is what feeds my family.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





