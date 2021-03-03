What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi televisionactor Irfan Sajjad sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "I am Back" The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Dashing" Khijir Hayat Khan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" Mutahir Ahmed, fb











Facebook user Ajit Kumar Majhi posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow!" AF Mohammad, fb











Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, actor, composer, model, and teacher Tahsan sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Thanks to our frontline heroes for their amazing dedication" The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Congratulations Tahsan Khan" Chayanika Chowdhury, fb









Leave Your Comments