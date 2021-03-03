Indictment hearing against Dihan March 21



A court set March 21 for holding hearing on charge framing against Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, the sole accused in a case filled over raping and subsequently murdering a schoolgirl in capital's Kalabagan area. Tuesday was set for the submission of the probe report. But, Inspector of Kalabagan police station AFM Asaduzzaman could not submit the report on the day, reports BSS.





So, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara set the new date for hearing.On January 8, Dihan, in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid, gave a confessional statement over the rape-murder incident.Father of the victim, 17, an O-level student of Mastermind School in city, filed the case with Kalabagan police station.





According to the case documents, Dihan called and took the girl to his Lake Circus Road flat and raped her there on January 7. As the girl fell sick due to rape, Dihan along with his friends whisked off her to nearby Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where the attending doctors declared her dead.Being informed by the hospital authorities, police detained Dihan along with his three friends.





