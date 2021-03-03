Fulbright Distinguished Awards announced



The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age on Tuesday. According to the press release, U.S. Embassy, Dhaka is pleased to announce the application period for the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers (FDAI) is now open.







The program brings international primary and secondary teachers to the United States for a semester-long professional development program at a U.S. host university to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States. The Fulbright DAI program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and implemented by IREX, a Washington D.C. based nonprofit organization. The application deadline for the 2021-2022 program is Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 4:30p.m. BST.





The Fulbright DAI program includes coursework and intensive training in teaching methodologies, lesson planning, and teaching strategies for the participants' home environment, as well as the use of computers for internet, word processing, and as teaching tools.







The program also entails a two-month internship at an American school to engage participants with U.S. teachers and students. Trips to U.S. cultural sites and academic support will be provided for participants throughout the program, subject to the pandemic situation. Interested applicants can log on to the following website for more information: https://bd.usembassy.gov/25183-dai-2022/

