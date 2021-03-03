Historic flag hoisting day observed at DU

The Dhaka University (DU) authority on Tuesday observed the historic 'Flag Hoisting Day' on the campus. -AA



The Dhaka University (DU) authority on Tuesday observed the historic 'Flag Hoisting Day' on the campus in a befitting manner, to a limited extent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 2, 1971, independent Bangladesh's first national flag, with a yellow map of Bangladesh inside a red disc in a green ambiance, was hoisted amid cheers from the students at a massive gathering on the Dhaka University campus.







The then Vice-President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) ASM Abdur Rab hoisted the National flag of independent Bangladesh on behalf of Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad at the historic 'Bat-Tala' premises.Marking the historic day of Bangalee nation, DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the program of the day on the premises of Bat-Tala in front of the Arts Building while the students of the DU Music department performed the national anthem.





Coordinator of the program and Arts Faculty Dean Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain delivered the welcome address.Paying glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Professor Akhtaruzzaman said, 'March is the month of independence, sovereignty, and pride as the nation had witnessed the most significant events of its history from March 1971."





On this day in 1971, the then DUCSU leaders hoisted Bangladesh's first national flag with the country's map at this Bat-Tala, he said.The vice-chancellor underscored the need for presenting the significance of the day to the new generation to let them know the country's glorious history.





'2021 is the centenary of Mujib's birth, the golden jubilee of independence, and the centenary of Dhaka University, so this is not an ordinary year. This year is containing extra significant of liberation war', VC furthered.Describing the DU's contribution to the 1971 Liberation War, he called upon the students to take lessons from history to be imbued with liberal, non-communal, and human values to lead the nation in the days to come.





DU Pro-VC (academic) Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (admin) Professor Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Professor Momtaj Uddin Ahmed, Proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani, Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) general secretary Professor Nijamul Haque Bhuiyan also were taken part in the event.Besides, Deans of different faculties, provosts of halls, teachers, students, officers, and employees of the university joined the function.





