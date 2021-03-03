Fabiana Aziz joins Partex Star Group



One of the largest local conglomerate Partex Star Group gets Fabiana Aziz as new Deputy Managing Director. A business graduate from the University of Westminster, UK with post-graduate degree in Marketing Management, Fabiana Aziz is expected to strengthen the group's business with her knowledge and dedication.







She is specialized in digital marketing, communication strategies in international business and market competitions and showed outstanding performances in various educational organizations during her stay in UK. Ecstatic to share the news the Group's Managing Director Aziz Al Mahmood observed that Fabiana Aziz as part of a new generation to continue the Partex Star Group's legacy. "





With Fabiana's international exposure and modern-day business knowledge, the group will take the third-generation business to new heights." Fabiana Aziz upholds the legacy as a granddaughter of late business icon M A Hashem.Fabiana Aziz is the eldest daughter of Aziz Al Mahmood, Managing Director of Partex Star Group.

