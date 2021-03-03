Students demand reinstatement GPA system

A group of admission seeker students under 2020-21 academic session have staged a human-chain on Tuesday. -AA



A group of admission seeker students under 2020-21 academic session have staged a human-chain on Tuesday at the base of anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture and later they marched towards Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman's office to place a memorandum in this regard.But the proctorial body intercepted them in front of the collapsible gate of VC's office. At that time the proctorial body received a copy of the memorandum on behalf of the VC in this regard from the agitating students.





Assistant proctor Professor M. Badruzzaman Bhuiyan resists them saying that we are looking fora better option for you. You (Students) are the core of the university so obviously, we will reconsider the Grading System for taking part in the intake exam.In the program, they demanded the reinstatement of the existing Grade Point Average (GPA) system for applying to sit in intake exams for Dhaka University (DU).





The demonstration took place at around noon on Tuesday at the base of the anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture.Speakers from the demonstration said we didn't get the opportunity to sit for the HSC exam this year due to the pandemic situation. The auto-pass has created major sufferings for many students as the lower GPA in HSC was not expected for us.Meanwhile, DU authorities have increased the requirement of GPA to apply to sit its intake exam.

