Bangabandhu rejects Yahya's RTC call





It was a rattled General Yahya Khan who on March 3, 1971 called a round table conference of the leaders of all parties represented in the newly elected National Assembly in Rawalpindi on March 10. His move came after the eruption of massive protests in Dhaka following the postponement of the projected parliamentary session two days earlier. But this move too came to naught. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rejected the invitation with alacrity. For his part, Z.A. Bhutto, whose incendiary remarks on the scheduled NA session in Dhaka earlier had led to the crisis, quickly agreed to attend the RTC.





But with Mujib's dismissal of the planned RTC, the regime knew that it had little room for maneouvre left other than heeding the Awami League chief's point of view. The Bengali leader demanded an inquiry into the killings of citizens by the army before he would consider any dialogue with the regime. He also called on people to observe a hartal from 6am to 2pm every day throughout East Pakistan.







Another significant development took place on the same day. At a meeting in Paltan Maidan presided over by student leader Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, the proposed national anthem of an independent Bangladesh, Rabindranath Tagore's 'Amar Shonar Bangla', was sung. The highlight of the meeting was a public display of the flag proposed for Bangladesh at the rally. The crowd roared its approval.







The Shwadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad then formally raised the flag of Bangladesh, a red sun topped with Bangladesh's map in the centre against a background of green. The student leaders then proceeded to read out a declaration, making it clear that Bangladesh was in effect an independent state henceforth and that all links were being severed with Pakistan.







Meanwhile, the major political figures in East Pakistan, especially Ataur Rahman Khan, Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Nurul Amin (the last mentioned had survived the Awami League wave to win a seat in the National Assembly at the elections) publicly endorsed the democratic movement in the province and excoriated Yahya Khan's decision to postpone the NA session.





Bhashani was particularly scathing in his criticism of the regime. He had abstained from taking part in the elections. Indeed, only three days before the elections, on December 4, 1970, he had on his own declared the 'independence' of East Pakistan. Years earlier, at the famous Kagmari conference in 1957, he had warned that unless things were set right between the two wings of Pakistan, Bengalis would bid farewell (assalam-u-alaikum) to West Pakistan.







In West Pakistan, it was a stupefied Bhutto who did not quite have a response to an unfolding of circumstances he had helped set off. As for the army, it was caught in a dilemma because it had not foreseen the situation that would come to pass with the NA session postponement in East Pakistan. On the day, clashes between Bengalis and non-Bengalis in the port city of Chittagong led to scores of fatalities. Hundreds were left injured.











