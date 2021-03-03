Anger brews in Gilgit Baltistan over false CPEC promises





The over-ambitious, debt-ridden China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is deepening divisions within Pakistan's different regions and its people and creating a sandstorm of anger and disenchantment from Gilgit to Gwadar. The corridor project has already left Pakistan in a debt crisis of great magnitude, the only way out left is to mortgage its sovereignty and prestige to China and international financial institutions like World Bank and IMF.Besides the economic disaster, the project has landed Pakistan in, what should worry its leaders the most is the rising anger among people in regions occupied by the Chinese-run project who feel cheated by their own government.





Gilgit Baltistan, touted as the `Gateway to CPEC`, is an apt illustration of how Pakistan government has abandoned the wishes and welfare of its people for Chinese yen. The area has seen no project under the CPEC till date. Even the newly-elected government run by Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI admits that projects have been on paper and there has been no sight of any project on ground in Gilgit Baltistan which has a population of 1.3 million.





While main political parties, from Punjab and Sindh, have ensured that large chunks of the project go to their political strongholds, areas like Gilgit Baltistan, with no political clout, have been left out. Neither was the people consulted on the project nor were there any attempt to include their leaders in the government committees involved in the planning and implementation of CPEC projects.





The people of Gilgit Baltistan are beginning to realise how they have been cheated of their rightful share in the project, and development. They were told that since the main route for the CPEC projects would go through Gilgit, there would be all-round development along the highway connecting Gwadar to Kashgar. They were told that there would be greater opportunities of education, employment and welfare.







There was a promise of 1.8 million jobs for instance. Instead what happened was China sending 400,000 construction workers to Gilgit-Baltistan at the expense of local labour.China has benefited more from the project than the people of the region. For instance, at the behest of Chinese mining companies, Pakistan cancelled licences of local miners. The Chinese developers have reportedly displaced thousands of residents without offering any rehabilitation package.







The people now realise that the highway, laid out at a heavy cost to the environment in the fragile Himalayan region, would be used for transporting men and material to far-flung areas where major CPEC projects were coming up and there would be nothing for the local communities, except the dust and debris of the highway.There would be no new schools, no hospitals, no welfare centres, and as locals put it, `not even a water tank` under the project. The region remains mostly dark during the nights because of power shortages despite having the highest power generating capacity in the entire Pakistan.







There is only road which connects the region to the outside world, causing immense hardships to the local people. The Gilgit-Chitral route had been part of the CPEC project but the plan was dropped last year. Instead, the government approved a four-lane 80-km-long motorway between Chakdara to Fatehpur in Swat. Angry residents had come out on to the streets in protest against this deceitful act. Likewise, the Ghizer Road project too remain in the books.





There is a talk among the local population to rise up in protest against the federal government. All the local leaders have come out openly against such step-motherly policies of the Imran Khan government. It is feared that if such protests were to gather steam, the entire CPEC project could be stalled or made unviable.





The resentment among the locals has been growing in recent years, as the people of the region seek the rights that they've long been deprived of.The fight for recognition has been ongoing since partition when GB was a part of J&K and was claimed by both Pakistan and India. In 1949, the Karachi Agreement was signed between the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir (in Pakistan-administered Kashmir) giving Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) control over GB. The agreement did not have any representation from GB.





The territory that had been governed by the Frontier Crimes Regulation, and known simply as Northern Areas till 2009, was given some hope with the passing of Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order that year as the region got its name and the first legislative assembly.Last year, Pakistan introduced the latest set of laws for the region through the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, which was condemned by locals and opposition parties, including the AAC, as 'authoritarian'.





The GB Order gave the Pakistan PM veto power in the region and was condemned by the locals who are finding it increasingly hard to support Islamabad's position on Kashmir.Sultan Raees said the AAC has asked the Pakistan government to make GB a part of the Pakistani Constitution, now that there isn't the state subject rule anyway.





The mainstreaming of GB into Pakistan as the fifth province has also been pushed by Beijing, given that the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through GB. However, separatists in J&K have warned Islamabad against such a move, with Pakistani leaders also maintaining that it could damage the state's position over the Kashmir dispute.





Last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan extended its jurisdiction to GB ruling that "no change can be made" in the status of the territory.Locals argue that for Pakistan to maintain its position over the Kashmir dispute it would need to reinstate the special status in Gilgit-Baltistan.





"The special status of GB was revoked even though we were attached to the Kashmir issue. The special status should be reinstated in both India and Pakistan. Locals are saying that Pakistan is crying for those areas that aren't even in its control but has kept its own areas deprived [of rights]," said activist Shabir Husain, who is a part of the Gilgit Baltistan Awareness Forum (GBAF).





"We've planned programmes in GB, but given the turmoil with India, we don't want to take any steps that might be interpreted as blackmailing Pakistan," added Husain, who maintains that social media has created a lot of awareness among the locals, with the GBAF further reaching out to the masses to ensure that the rights movement continues to grow.





He stated that they don't want to exploit the tension. However, they will continue to strive for their rights and raise the issue at an appropriate time.Senge Hasnan Sering, the president of the Washington-based Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, believes India's move in Jammu & Kashmir has provided the perfect excuse for the people of GB to highlight violations in the region.





"Pakistan's regimes started State Subject Rule violations in the 1950s which hasn't stopped since then. Today, the locals are on the verge of becoming a minority in cities like Gilgit, which is also the capital of the territory. In recent years, the influx of Pakistanis has been observed in Gahkuch, Diamer, Skardu and even in valleys along the Indian border like Ghanche. So the locals are pointing to Pakistan's double standards of expecting India to uphold something they themselves violate in GB," Sering told 101Reporters.





"People of GB have accepted that first, their territory is not a part of Pakistan, and secondly, it is linked with J&K. There is a fresh appeal to the political groups of AJK and GB to establish a unified platform and Pakistani establishment does not seem opposed to it," he added.Even though the local rights group maintains that it has no intention of clashing with the state or the establishment, especially since its struggle is for integration into Pakistan, many argue that resentment could boil over.Sultan Raees said a major uprising, which could affect the CPEC, could take place in the region in a few months as the locals are unhappy.





The writer is a freelancer

and a columnist.





Leave Your Comments