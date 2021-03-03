Emma Watson retiring From acting rumors debunked by her manager



Recent rumors regarding Harry Potter star Emma Watson's apparent retirement from acting have been debunked by her manager, Jason Weinberg. Fans of the 30-year-old actress were stunned earlier this week when a U.K. tabloid decided to tell the world that Watson was through with acting. Her time as Hermione Granger was one of the highlights of the beloved Harry Potter series.





Watson's career was kicked off in a big way by the adaptation of author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world novels, and when the 8-film series drew to a close in 2011, Watson effortlessly transitioned into more dramatic fare. Free to create a persona beyond that of one of Harry Potter's best friends, Watson worked with acclaimed directors such as Sofia Coppola, Darren Aronofsky and most recently, Greta Gerwig.







As her acting roles expanded and grew, Watson's interests began to move beyond Hollywood, toward the fashion industry and women's issues, ultimately becoming the United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014. She has spoken widely on the issues that matter to her, prompting many fans to see her as an inspirational figure both in her acting work and beyond.





Recently, however, Watson's fanbase was shocked to hear that she was set to retire from acting in order to focus on more time with her partner, Leo Robinton. Thankfully, that rumor has now been debunked, courtesy of EW and her manager, Jason Weinberg. Responding to previous tabloid claims that Watson's career has gone "dormant," Weinberg stated, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."This, of course, is excellent news for anyone who was hoping to see Watson continue to pursue acting, though at present she still doesn't have any projects to report.



