Yami remembers an accident that left her with a permanent injury



Through all of last year, while many actors found their own path to be the fittest version of themselves, actress Yami Gautam took to practising yoga, a form of fitness that she had struggled with in the past. The reason? It's an accident that dates back to her college days, which caused a neck injury that's been a part of her life ever since. In August 2020, she even shared a detailed post about how she managed to overcome the odds. "





This lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn't before! Every time I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue but this time, I self-tutored my way through and allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before! This lockdown was not about 'looking fit' or 'workout of the day' it was the time where I listened and just went with the flow," she wrote.





The Bala actress spoke to Bombay Times about the hit-and-run accident that left her with this neck injury, which she has rarely ever spoken about. Recounting that chapter of her life, Yami says, "It happened one morning when I was heading to the university in Chandigarh. I was on the highway riding my two-wheeler when the car ahead gave the wrong signal.







The driver signalled that she would be going right, but instead, turned left and knocked me down. The car sped away without stopping. It was very quick and too sudden to register what had happened. I am thankful that I was wearing my helmet. I was unable to move and could have been run over by another passing vehicle. However, a man pulled over and helped me get back on my feet."

