Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria announce release of 'Tadap'



The film that is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'RX100', will have its grand theatrical release on 24 September 2021, leading lady Tara announced along with a poster that saw her locked in a passionate embrace with Ahan.





"A love story with countless emotions. Experience the magic in Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap - An Incredible Love Story. Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021," she captioned the poster. Meanwhile, Ahan also shared the poster on his handle and penned a caption expressing his gratitude towards his producer and director. "Thank you #sajidnadiadwala, sir, for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me," Shetty wrote.





This exciting update comes in three years after it was announced that Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan would make his Bollywood debut in a Nadiadwala film. Back in October 2018, the young hunk shared a post that read, "Today marks a new chapter in my life. I'm so grateful and honoured to be a part of this amazing film and a part of the Nadiadwala grandson family. I have a long tough journey ahead of me where I will experience both the highs and lows. I'll need all your love and blessings to handle this with dignity, grace and honesty. Thank you for your support, it really means a lot. And I hope to make you very proud Sajid Sir."





Tara officially came on-board the project as the leading lady in March 2019. Due to some factors, the project was reportedly delayed and production also took a hit during the lockdown. However, after the covid-19 restrictions were eased, the leading stars were back on the sets to get the cameras rolling again.







Director Milan Luthria said in a statement, "Ahan's character runs a movie theatre. The scene with which the schedule is starting has a lot of drama." The director also said that they adapted the Telugu story to suit the Hindi audience. "I loved the original film and we have adapted it to suit the Hindi audience's sensibilities. It's dramatic and an unexpected story," he added.

