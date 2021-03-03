Bubly returns to acting



Film actress Shabnam Yesmin Bubly has tendency to keep her commitment in case of work. She earlier committed that if the actress gets good story and role, then she agrees to work against other heroes without Shakib Khan. For this reason, after taking a break, she returned to acting last week.







Bubly is taking part in shooting of Asif Iqbal Jewel's movie titled Chokh, which story is also written by him. During taking part in the shooting of the movie, she gave the news of her getting 'Digital Media Award 2020' for acting in the movie Bossgiri.





While sharing her feelings for receiving the award, which was held recently, Bubly said, "My gratefulness to all the juries who were related to give this award. I have loves for the fans. For them, I got this achievement. I want to do more better works in future. In fact, this award will inspire me in this regard. Basically this award will work as force to step forward of my career."





Now Bubly is basically with acting in Jewel's movie Chokh. All of her concentrations are related to this movie. Bubly is playing the role of Rezni in the movie. Nirab and Roshan are acting against her in this movie. Earlier, against Nirab, Bubly acted in movie Casino. For the first time, she is acting against Roshan.





While talking about acting in movie Chokh Bubly said, "For many days I was talking with Jewel Bhai about this movie. I liked story of the movie. But I will not disclose about it now. I can say story of Chokh is really outstanding. I have concentrated to acting with this film. All of my thinking revolves with my character Rezni now.







I believe every viewer will enjoy this movie." "Within very soon, I am going to act against Shakib Khan in Topu Khan directed movie Leader- Ami-e Bangladesh," she also said. Director Asif Iqbal Jewel informed that Bubly is acting tremendously well in the movie Chokh.



