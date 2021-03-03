Three women's squad named for BD Games

Bangladesh women's cricket team pacer Jahanara Alam during practice session. -Twitter



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday named the squad of three women's teams which will take part in the ninth Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games. The squad is consisted with the national women's team and under-19 women's team. They will take part in the Games in the name of Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Green and Bangladesh Blue.





Even though the Bangladesh Games will begin on April 1, the cricket discipline of women will start on March 6 with the final on March 12. All of the matches will be held in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.





The format was supposed to be T20 but the BCB have spoken with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and included three-team 50 over competition in the Bangladesh Games. The ODIs basically replaced T20s so that women cricketers can have some practice ahead of the South Africa series.





"Since we haven't played cricket for a long time, the Bangladesh Games is the preparation ground for us ahead of the home series against South Africa," BCB Women's Wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said. "





Because we have ICC World Cup Qualifier in 50-over format as well as the series against the tourists in 50-over format, we have asked BOA to change the format for us that was initially planned to be a T20 affair," he said. It will be held single-league basis with Red facing off Blue on March 6. Each team will meet once before the two finalists are finalized. All of the three teams however had already reached Sylhet and would have practice session till March 5.

