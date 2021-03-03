Derogatory remarks against FF protested

A protest rally was held in Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona on Monday condemning the derogatory remarks against a freedom fighter. -Indrojit Sarker



Freedom fighters demonstrated in Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona on Monday in protest of derogatory remarks against one of their fellow freedom fighter. They brought out a protest procession in the morning, which paraded different roads in the municipal area and ended at Shaheed Ali Osman Children's Park.







On February 24, Union Parishad Chairman Abuk Bakar Siddique allegedly made contemptuous remarks against late freedom fighter Abdul Wahed, father of Mohonganj upazila chairman and upazila Awami League general secretary Shaheed Iqbal. Later, an effigy of UP Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique was burnt at Shaheed Minar premises.







A protest rally was also held under the banner of 'Muktijoddha Sangsad and Sommilito Nagorik Samaj' at local Muktijoddha Muktomancha. Chaired by freedom fighter Shamsul Alam Talukder, the rally was addressed by Upazila Chairman Shaheed Iqbal, Advocate Abdul Hannan Ratan, Waz Uddin, freedom fighter Hazi Abdul Ohid, freedom fighter Siddiqur Rahman, Kazi Shamsur Rahman Master, Shafiqul Islam Mamun, Abu Sayeed, Parvez Chowdhury, Junayedul Haque Manik and others. The speakers threatened to forge tougher movement over the incident.









---Indrojit Sarker, Mohonganj, Netrokona

Leave Your Comments