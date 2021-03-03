Solar irrigation pumps distributed among farmers

Solar irrigation pumps were distributed among the farmers for free in Satkhira recently. -AA



Solar irrigation pumps have been distributed among the farmers for free in Satkhira recently. The solar pumps have been distributed under Smallholder Agricultural Competitiveness Project (SACP) in Kaliganj. Six solar pumps were distributed among thirty vegetable growers in the embankments of ghers.





Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Satkhira Chief Scientific Officer (current charge) Dr Md Mosharraf Hossain distributed the solar pumps among the farmers. Irrigation and Water Management Division Senior Scientific Officers Dr Dilip Kumar Roy and Rukunuzzaman were also present on the occasion. Dilip Kumar Roy gave instructions to the farmers regarding the management and maintenance of the pumps.







Kaliganj of Satkhira is one of the coastal saline areas. Due to the low altitude of most of the area, the chances of planting vegetables are very low due to the untimely arrival of 'fertility' in the soil. And that's why most of the land in the area has been turned into ghers where shrimps and other carp fishes are cultivated. There is an opportunity to meet the demand of the area by cultivating vegetables in the high embankment of the enclosure as well as to export to the surrounding areas.







There is no electricity facility in the enclosure, farmers usually irrigate through ribbon pipes through diesel-powered three-inch boring pumps. With the help of this pump, 40-50 liters of water per minute can be supplied through a quarter of an inch of discharge pipe which will not have any effect on soil erosion and damaging crops.Besides, providing free irrigation will increase the yield of farmers as well as increase their income.







Gazipur Chief Scientific Officer, Seed Technology Division chief scientific officer, and SACP (BARI-Part) Component Coordinator Apurba Kanti Choudhury said, while visiting the vegetable cultivation in the embankments of ghers at Bharashimla in Kaliganj, I saw irrigation problem of the farmers and decided to provide solar-powered irrigation system there. Due to his immediate initiative, these solar irrigation pumps have been distributed.











---Satkhira





