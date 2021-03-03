IU running without Pro-VC, treasurer



The academic, administrative and economic activities at the Islamic University in Kushtia are being hampered badly as the two posts of pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer remained vacant for long.





The tenure of former vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari and treasurer Professor M Selim Toha came to an end on August 20 last while the tenure of pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman expired on February 23 this year.Despite appointing Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism retired Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam as vice-chancellor on September 29, the government did appoint anyone as treasurer.







The administrative and financial activities of the university became halted as none has been appointed as Pro-VC and treasurer by the government yet.The vacancies in the posts of Pro-VC and treasurer have created a vacuum in the administration and hampered the flow of the university's regular administrative and economic activities as well, IU Officers Association president M Abdul Hannan said.





In order to restore normalcy in the university's administrative and economic activities, the government should appoint pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer of the university soon, he added.IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman said that the university vice-chancellor is taking the pressure of treasurer due to the post vacancy.





'I demand the immediate appointment of pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer to bring back the vitality of the university,' Islamic University Teachers Association president Kazi Akhtar Hossain said. He also called upon the ministry concerned to take appropriate steps to give the appointments to the posts.A number of senior teachers, who are the aspirants of the positions, are lobbying with government high-ups for getting appointment as pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer of the university.











--- Kushtia

