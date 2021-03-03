'Ensure public interest in govt expenditure'



President Abdul Hamid on Monday called for ensuring public interest in spending government money, noting that the expenditure is gradually increasing.The President said this while Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury met him Bangabhaban on Tuesday to present the annual report for the financial year 2017-18, reports UNB. Later, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB: "Audit is very important to ensure transparency in government expenditure. He (the President) directed to intensify audit activities to resolve the unresolved audit objections."





The President said that the expenditure of the government is gradually increasing every year. It is very important to ensure that the government money is spent properly in the public interest. He hoped that the CAG office would take all possible steps in this regard.During the meeting, the CAG apprised the President of various aspects of the report.Secretary to the President's Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.







