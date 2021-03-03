'Conspiracies still on against pro-liberation forces'



Those who used religion as a weapon during the period of Pakistan creation are still hatching conspiracies at home and abroad with a view to spoiling the spirit of Liberation War and toppling the government of Sheikh Hasian, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque MP. He was addressing a discussion organized by 'Rokto Dhara 71', a pro-liberation organization, at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday. The Minister said, "Zia, Ershad and Khaleda were in power last thirty years.







They have rehabilitated the anti-liberation forces as they run the government with a Pakistani mindset." When the government led by Sheikh Hasina came to power, we could declared ourselves freedom fighters, he said, adding that those who believe in the spirit of Liberation War should help the Sheikh Hasina government. Mozammel Haque said, "Bangabandhu allocated lands to the freedom fighters and their families through forming a welfare trust." AKM Ahsanul Haq Chowdhury MP, Aroma Dutta MP, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Kazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Dr Meghna Guho Tagorda, Sadi Md. Tokiullah and SM Abraham Linkon also addressed the discussion.





President of Rokto Dhara -71 Nadeem Qadir said, "The sacrifices of Bangabandhu will not go in vain. Many rural areas people do not know the history of the Liberation War. We would like to expand the activities of our organization in the zilla- Upazilla and remote areas also and we want to reach the liberation war in the rural area through our organization."





