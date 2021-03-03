Is old Dhaka's conch craft facing extinction?

Bangles made of conch shells at Shakhari Bazaar in old Dhaka. -Collected



Thousands of people in old Dhaka have been making their living by crafting different objects with conch shells for hundreds of years. However, with the passage of time the conch industry in old Dhaka is now facing extinction. The conch crafters are facing different problems, particularly monetary shortage. Most of the buyers are now leaning towards bangles and jewelry pieces made of glass, gold, plastic, silver etcetera.







On top of that the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic has caused more hazards to the people whose livelihood depends on commodities made of conch shells. Amiya Kumar Sur sits under the faded portrait of his grandfather, holding in his hands the unusual source of his family's wealth for generations - a conch shell.For hundreds of years they have been importing them from Sri Lanka. These gnarled sea shells are then hammered, cut, polished and carved into delicate white bangles.





"Every Hindu woman has to wear two of these at the moment of her marriage," Mr Sur explains proudly. "This is the most ancient handicraft in Bangladesh."The same work is done by a dozen families along Shakhari Bazaar, a narrow street in Dhaka's old town, which is named after the bangles.





Opposite where Mr Sur sits is his workshop, where most of the cutting is done - in a near-dark atmosphere of dust and dampness.The only thing that has changed here for centuries is that the shells are now sliced by a machine but everything else, including the carving of intricate patterns on the side of the bangles, is done by hand.





Mr Sur's family and the community of Shakhari Bazaar has done well out of this business.Their houses are as old as Dhaka itself - which was founded as a provincial capital 400 years ago.But things are now changing and the fate of these buildings and the way of life of the people who live and work in them is uncertain.





Mr Sur explained that while Bangladesh's Hindu population is still large - estimated at about 12 million people - its numbers are dwindling and many now prefer to buy cheaper, synthetic bangles which are made in India.Unless Muslims can be persuaded to buy the bangles as well, Mr Sur warns, his industry is "facing death"."The next generation is losing all hope in it," he said.





The cost of maintaining their historic homes is also increasing, and the owners face a huge incentive to sell to developers, who pull them down and build low-cost apartment blocks instead.A century ago Dhaka was a town of 200,000 people. It is now the home to 15 million and every day that figure increases."The population is going up, but our houses are not. Most of them are falling to bits and we can't afford to repair them," Mr Sur said.



"We want to stay here and keep our traditions alive, but we need help." They get none from the government, which also fails to enforce restrictions on the size and construction methods of new buildings.Shakhari Bazaar has survived the Mughal Empire, the British Raj, the partition of India and the Pakistan Army, which killed many Hindu residents during Bangladesh's independence war in 1971.







