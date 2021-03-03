Presidium to decide to join or abstain from polls: Bablu



Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has said that the present government has shattered the country's electoral system. He further said that whether Jatiya Party will participate in or abstain from further elections, it will be decided by the party's presidium.





Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a press conference in the capital's Banani. He further said, "Awami League's terrorists have won the ongoing local government elections while the voters have lost the polls. Voters shed their tears not being able to cast their ballots. It is not at all acceptable."



Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu blamed Awami League for turning Bangladesh into a police state. Jatiya Party aims to establish the countrymen's voting rights making the best of its efforts, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu stated.Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu commented that Election Commission should resign if its officials have any shame. Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said about the Digital Security Act that the law that violates people's fundamental human rights should be changed.







