BD now same as China-India-Malaysia: Finance Minister



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Bangladesh has been at the top position in the world in gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the last 10 years. He said Bangladesh has now reached the same level as China, Qatar, India and Malaysia.AHM Mustafa Kamal said this while attending the inauguration ceremony of Bangabandhu Corner and Bangabandhu Mural at Sonali Bank on Tuesday afternoon.







The Finance Minister said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a dream for "Sonar Bangla", which will be free from hunger, poverty, corruption, illiteracy, communalism, and ignorance. Bangabandhu dreamt of economic development and social security in this country. At the same time, Bangabandhu wanted to bring Bengal and Bengalis to the world stage. Bangladesh is now moving forward on the path shown by Bangabandhu, the Finance Minister remarked.





AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangabandhu spent his entire life for the welfare of this country and its people. Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan presided over the function. Senior Secretary of the Department of Banks and Financial Institutions Asadul Islam, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Limited were also present on the occasion.





