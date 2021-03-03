'BNP opens independence function by a convict'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP has shown disrespect to the Liberation War through the inauguration of its programmes, marking the golden jubilee of the country's independence, by a convict."BNP showed disrespect to the country's Liberation War by getting inaugurated its programmes, taken on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence, by a person convicted in graft cases," he said.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of BRTC double-decker bus service on Chattogram-Boalkhali road through videoconferencing from his official residence.He said the country's people are surprised seeing that the function of a greatest achievement like the golden jubilee of the independence was inaugurated by a convicted fugitive, reports BSS.





Quader said people are now raising questions about the BNP's commitment to the independence as a convicted fugitive inaugurated its programmes on the banks of the Thames River (in London) despite having many senior leaders and freedom fighters in the party. He said BNP has violated the spirit and values of the Liberation War by disregarding the country's independence. "What sprit BNP wants to implement by paving the way for the communal forces to do politics in the country?" he questioned.





The AL general secretary said BNP leaders alleged that there was no politics in the country. "If people do not vote for the BNP candidates…do we make the BNP candidates win by force to prove that there is democracy in the country?" he asked.He said the country's people have turned their faces from BNP and the party, not the Election Commission, itself is responsible for that.





About the transport sector, the minister said women are showing interest in driving gradually and that is why they should be imparted with training.Instructing the BRTC officials to restore the lost glory of the public entity, he said new routes will be identified to extend bus service across the country.Local MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad, leaders of AL Chattogram south district unit and BRTC officials were present.





