Total voters top 111.7 million

The number of voters in Bangladesh has risen to 111.7 million after the inclusion of nearly 1.9 million new citizens and the exclusion of the dead.The Election Commission (EC) released an updated list on Tuesday. As many as 16,499 voters have been dropped from the list after their deaths. The EC disclosed it at a meeting marking National Voter Day yesterday. The ratio of male-to-female voters now stands at 50.66:49.33.The number of Hijra or transgender voters increased to 441 on the updated electoral roll from 353 in 2020.





Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has publicly accused his colleague Mahbub Talukder of "doing everything possible to demean, defame and undermine" the Election Commission.Mahbub, an election commissioner, has been demeaning the EC intentionally to fulfil his personal interest, Huda alleged in an event organised to observe 'National Voter Day'.





Mahbub Talukder was present at the event and spoke ahead of Huda. The CEC came down hard on Talukder while delivering his speech as the chief guest of the event. Huda said, "Since the day he joined us, Mahbub Talukder has always taken out a piece of paper from his pocket and read out everything negative about the EC. Today wasn't an exception to it." Mahbub Talukder gave a political speech to mark National Voter Day, Huda said."He doesn't work to serve the interest of the Election Commission; rather he does whatever it takes to demean the EC to serve his personal interest," he said.





"I thought he would say something about National Voter Day, but he delivered a political statement." The election commissioner can work independently and can easily design a statement on the mistakes and shortcomings of the EC by scrutinising the old documents, said CEC Nurul Huda.What are the responsibilities of the EC? What are the officials doing? Questions can be raised on these issues, he said.





Mahbub Talukder said in his written statement said, "Local elections do not have much importance; on the contrary, bagging a nomination has become the priority. A model of irregularity in the local elections has been built around violence, capture of voting centres and destruction of EVMs."







