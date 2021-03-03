BD willing to work with US in Indo-Pacific



Foreign Ministry issued a press release to mass media yesterday. According to the press release, some newspapers erroneously published a news that Bangladesh does not intend to work with the United States in Indo-Pacific in terms of security. Foreign Ministry stated that it is a wrong report.





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh is interested to work with the United States in Indo-Pacific region. However, Bangladesh's first priority is development, Dr. AK Abdul Momen further said. Bangladesh welcomes if any country comes up with efforts to invest in the infrastructural sector. Dr. AK Abdul Momen added that it is not a priority for Bangladesh to purchase expensive defence instruments.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen commented that the government's priority is to ensure food, clothes, accommodation, education and healthcare for everyone in Bangladesh. The government welcomes the US initiative to invest in the Indo-Pacific zone. Dr. Abdul Momen remarked that Bangladesh wants Bay of Bengal to remain accessible to all.



