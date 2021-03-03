'Govt prioritizes food, housing, vaccination'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presides over the meeting of the National Economic Council virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government is now prioritizing people's livelihood, food, housing and vaccination in this Covid-19 pandemic time alongside the ongoing development agendas.





She said this while presiding over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at NEC Conference Room in City's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.The premier said, "Our main thinking is that the people would not face any suffering for food, housing and medical treatment due to coronavirus, rather they can continue their livelihood smoothly without any economic hardship."





Mentioning the ongoing abnormal situation rendered worldwide by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, she said her government wants to lay more emphasis on food, housing and vaccination apart from other issues as all development works are not needed to be materialized immediately.The head of the government stated "You should keep running the development works with the funds allocated already… no additional fund is needed to be allocated at this moment."





The NEC meeting was held to clear the revised annual development programmes (ADP) for this current fiscal 2020-21 which was prepared on the basis of expenditure and additional allocation of different ministries and divisions.Sheikh Hasina said the first round of inoculation is going on and the country will have to buy more Covid-19 vaccines for its nearly 17 crore people.





Mentioning that the government wants to bring under vaccination teachers and employees of the educational institutions along with other professions up to rural areas who deal with people directly, she said "I think more allocation is needed for vaccine procurement."Bangladesh has so far received 90 lakh vaccine doses as part of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 5 last year and a subsequent agreement on December 13 last year among Bangladesh government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Serum Institute of India.



