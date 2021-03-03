Australian cabinet minister denies rape allegation





Australia's Attorney General Christian Porter has identified himself as the cabinet minister at the center of a rape accusation - an allegation he strongly denies.





A letter sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week alleged Mr Porter raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The woman took her own life last year.





New South Wales Police have closed their investigation into the matter.





Mr Porter, 50, said he would not step down and had Mr Morrison's support.





"The things that are being claimed did not happen," he told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.





"Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened."





Australian media have widely reported the allegation against a cabinet minister since last Friday, but not previously revealed his identity.





Mr Porter entered parliament in 2013 and has been Australia's attorney-general since 2017.





As the chief law officer of the nation, he controls one of the most senior government portfolios and is responsible for legal affairs, national and public security.





The alleged victim reported her complaint to New South Wales Police last year but did not make a formal statement. The investigation was suspended after she died last June, aged 49.





But last week a letter was sent by friends of the woman to Mr Morrison and opposition lawmakers, raising the allegations again.





Mr Porter said the letter accused him of raping the girl at a high school debating tournament at Sydney University in 1988.





He has strongly denied any wrongdoing, adding the only information he knew about the allegations was what had been reported in the media.





The attorney general said he had known the woman "for the briefest periods, in debating competitions, when we were teenagers, about 33 years ago".

