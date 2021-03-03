DSA case: Cartoonist Kishore gets bail





The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore bail in a case filed against him under Digital Security Act (DSA).





The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman accepted his bail plea on Wednesday.





Earlier on Monday, the HC bench set today for passing its order on the bail plea.





Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua took part in the hearing for the petition, while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi stood for the state.





Earlier on February 28, a lower court concerned had scrapped a plea of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit of the police to take Kishore in remand in the case.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case against 11 people on May 5, 2020, on charges of spreading anti-state falsehood to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and create confusion from a Facebook page.





The 11 accused in the case are Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan, Minhaj Mannan, Tasnim Khalil, Sahed Alam, Asif Mohiuddin, Zulkarnain Shayer Khan alias Sami, Ashik Imran, Swapan Wahid, Philip Shumakher and writer Mushtak Ahmed, who died in jail recently.





Earlier on January 13, police filed the charge-sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan and writer Mushtak Ahmed.

